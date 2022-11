3. Rocky (1976)

In the boxing classic, Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) comes to take Adrian (Talia Shire) out for a date. When she refuses (y’know, because it’s Thanksgiving), her brother Paulie (Burt Young) tosses her cooked turkey into the alleyway and says: “You want the bird? Go in the alley and eat the bird!”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!