4. Scent of a Woman (1992)

The film that finally won Al Pacino an Oscar happens to revolve around Thanksgiving. In the movie, Charlie Simms (Chris O’Donnell) takes a temporary job over Thanksgiving weekend to help take care of Army Ranger Lieutenant Colonel Frank Slade (Pacino), who’s blind and not particularly friendly. The movie follows their relationship over the weekend, and there’s a pretty epic Thanksgiving scene with some harsh words between Pacino and Bradley Whitford’s characters.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!