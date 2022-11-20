11. Spider-Man (2002)

Even though it’s a superhero flick, Spider-Man has one hell of a Thanksgiving scene. After battling with Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire), Norman Osborn aka The Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) is invited over for Thanksgiving dinner along with Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst) and Harry Osborn (James Franco). During the scene, Peter—clad in costume—clings to the ceiling when everyone comes in his room. Norman can tell there’s something suspicious. And by the end of the dinner, Norman knows Peter is Spider-Man, setting up the eventual climax of the movie.

