6. The Ice Storm (1997)

Based on the novel by Rick Moody, The Ice Storm takes places over Thanksgiving weekend in the early 1970s, as two families deal with the drama and issues of marriage, infidelity, sex, and death. Kevin Kline, Joan Allen, Tobey Maguire, Christina Ricci, Elijah Wood, and Katie Holmes star in the film, directed by Oscar-winner Ang Lee.

