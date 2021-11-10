Best THC Detox Methods: Top Ways to Get Marijuana Out of Your System

This article was produced in partnership with Blue Ribbon Group

There are several reasons why someone would want to get THC out of their system, the most common being having an impending drug test and wishing to pass it. Aside from this, other factors influence why a person may want to flush THC out of their body as well.

Whatever the reason, one thing is for sure—there is no THC detox method currently available that can guarantee you will pass a drug test. However, the makers of some detox solutions claim their products will help you eliminate traces of THC from your system with time.

5 Best THC Detox Methods to Get Rid of Marijuana

Now more than ever, there are various detox solutions available for those who want to be THC-free, no matter the reason. Unfortunately, most aren’t aware of such methods and rely on the body’s natural processes to get rid of it for them. That could take weeks, maybe even months.

A possible solution here is using a THC detox method. The advantage is it comes with a variety of options. A popular one is to purchase detox drinks or pills and follow a set program to rid yourself of THC within a stipulated timeframe. Another option is to use home remedies instead and hope for the best. Here are some methods from which you can choose.

Mega Clean Detox Drink is one of the most popular THC detox kits on the market today because it provides value for money and is claimed to be effective. The detox makers claim that not only does this drink cleanse your system of the influence of THC, but it also allows them to eliminate other toxins from your body. However, makers claim the most impressive feature of this drink is that it contains several essential nutrients that may boost overall health.

The makers say this drink takes effect about three hours after consuming, so, it does not take very long for this product to start working to get rid of unwanted THC traces.

While several users claim this drink helped them pass a drug test, there is no guarantee it could help you pass yours. However, makers say it will rid your body of THC quicker than if you followed natural detox methods or simply let your body’s natural processes take over.

After just one hour of drinking Mega Clean, you may have lowered the level of toxins in your body. There are very few detox products currently available that can claim to work as fast as this one does. In addition, it is claimed to be effective on people who have a large body mass and a high amount of toxins in their system.

You can try this drink in Wild Berry or Tropical. Both flavors are quite popular among regular users. With this package, you will also receive free tablet supplements that complement the detox program.

Moreover, it is not just about THC, as this drink is claimed to cleanse your digestive and urinary systems as well.

This itself is impressive enough to merit giving Mega Clean a try, with the THC detox acting almost as a bonus. However, those who have used this drink exclusively for THC detox purposes have given it glowing reviews and recommendations, claiming it allowed them to be THC-free in no time.

For best results, shake the bottle well and drink it in one go. Wait 15 minutes and fill the bottle up with clean water. Again, shake the bottle well, and drink it all at once.

You can follow these instructions and use the entire Detoxify program or use just this drink. Either way, you will be effectively reducing the THC levels in your body.

If you are still confused about how this product can benefit you and how you can make the most of it, you can get in touch with customer service using the contact information provided on the product page linked above. The makers say that Detoxify is renowned in the industry for having excellent customer support services, and that you can be sure your queries and concerns will be taken care of soon enough.

Although the makers claim this drink peaks around the three-hour mark, its effects last for about five hours before fading away. By this time, makers claim your body should either be free from THC and toxins, or THC levels should be significantly reduced. Whichever the case, the makers say you are sure to find your system cleaner and healthier than it was before.

Detox pills are not all that different from detox drinks, however pills generally take a little longer to begin working, which is why most people are skeptical about which of them truly work.

Makers claim these pills are perfect for those who use weed regularly and require frequent detoxifying. The makers say the reason behind the immense popularity of this detox program is it works on all types of toxins. This means it is not targeted toward THC users alone.

It will take five days to get rid of THC traces from your body with the help of this program, its makers say. Although we have listed this product under ‘Detox Pills,’ in truth, this program includes pills, dietary fiber, and a detox liquid. However, despite these different components, the makers say the pills are the most effective detox agents here. Each package contains no less than 75 tablets alongside one ounce and one fluid ounce of dietary fiber and detox liquid, respectively.

Not all detox products are effective against THC that is consumed as edibles simply because it stays longer in your system this way. However, according to its makers, 5 Day Detox is not one of these programs, as it is renowned for delivering on its claims, especially for those who use THC products several times a week.

In addition, because it consists of three different products, this program aims to tackle THC buildup in your system from every possible angle. The makers say it only needs five days to flush out toxins. Furthermore, if you do not find yourself to be THC-free after using this program for five days, Toxin Rid guarantees you will get your money back. But, of course, this only goes to show how confident the brand is in the quality of its product, which is always a good sign.

Makers claim this detox product is better than others because it contains natural ingredients. You will be pleased to find that even the additives used in the pills are completely natural, so no artificial preservatives, coloring, or flavoring were used. Moreover, instead of harmful synthetic additives, this brand uses herbs, vitamins, and minerals to cleanse your body of a variety of toxins.

Like the detox drink reviewed above, the makers of these detox pills say they can cleanse different organs and systems in your body. Within just one hour of starting this program, your saliva, urine, and blood may begin getting cleaner and healthier. To start your journey with Toxin Rid, you first need to consume three tablets for five hours at one-hour intervals every day for five days.

Next, you need to drink the detox liquid a couple hours after consuming the last three pills on the last day of the program. Remember not to eat or drink anything except for water during these two hours as not to interfere with how it takes effect in your body. You will require only half of the liquid included here, and need to add about 16oz of distilled water, after which you can drink it.

If you drink the detox liquid, you don’t need to consume the dietary fiber. However, if you’d prefer it over the detox liquid, simply add it to 8oz water and drink in two minutes. Then, after 15 minutes, you can drink about double that quantity of plain water.

#3. Cranberry Juice

While this may not sound like a very convincing detox solution, it has worked for scores of users over the decades.

After all, detox programs do not come as cheap as a bottle of cranberry juice. However, detox programs (like the ones reviewed above) are much more effective than home remedies, such as cranberry juice, and work faster as well.

The reason cranberry juice is so popular is that it is easily available and enjoyable to drink. It may take a fair amount of time, but drinking cranberry juice may get rid of the THC in your body, leaving no traces behind.

Remember, cranberry juice is a natural diuretic, so it will cause you to urinate more frequently, which is why it is effective as a THC detox drink. The main aim of using a detox solution for THC in the first place is to get you to eliminate the toxins from your body. That is exactly what cranberry juice does when consumed at regular intervals.

Moreover, since this solution is completely natural, you do not have to worry about it having any unwanted side effects.

It is not that big of a deal if you decide to opt for store-bought cranberry juice instead of the fresh kind, but beware the former contains artificial additives and loads of sugar, which is not recommended in large amounts. Moreover, fresh cranberry juice is known to have impressive health benefits that help you fight illnesses.

Since it is packed with many nutrients, this comes as no surprise. It also contains antioxidants that are very beneficial to the skin and other organs in your body as well.

#4. Apple Cider Vinegar

The only reason we have not added this natural detox method higher on the list is that it is not as powerful as the Mega Clean detox drink or the 5 Day Detox Program. However, this by no means implies that it is not a great, affordable home remedy.

Many people around the world consume apple cider vinegar every day for its supposed health benefits. It is usually consumed as part of dressing for a meal or drink along with water as a diluted solution. However, because it has some magnificent antibacterial properties, it is always a good idea to include apple cider vinegar in your diet, regardless of whether you have been using THC or not.

To make the most out of this home remedy, add unadulterated apple cider vinegar (about two tbsp) to 8oz distilled water. If you find this difficult to drink because of the sour taste, you can add something to sweeten it, like organic honey.

Consuming too much apple cider vinegar a day is unlikely to have any serious adverse effects, but consult a healthcare professional first. More often than not, those who use apple cider vinegar to flush out THC claim it helped improve their digestion in the process as well.

Even if it cannot eliminate THC as quickly as a store-bought detox drink, vinegar can significantly improve your immunity and provide you with myriad other benefits. Therefore, it would not be fair to rule this solution out just because it does not come into effect as quickly as you would hope.

#5. Lemon and Water

Since it is the quintessential solution to nearly all things detox, the list would not be complete without featuring lemon water. Those who have been using weed over the years will gladly tell you this is one of the simplest yet most effective solutions to combat any noticeable traces of THC in your system. It may not be the ideal solution in terms of the time it takes to start working, but it is not worth overlooking.

If your budget does not allow for purchasing a detox program to get rid of weed from your body, consider using lemon juice, which is teeming with antioxidants and vitamins. Additionally, using this solution will not take up much time and effort, as it is arguably the most convenient THC detox solution, apart from a readymade drink or pills, of course.

You are very likely to have lemons or limes in your kitchen already, so that saves you a trip to the grocery store, to begin with. To use this solution, you simply add 1 tbsp lemon juice to half a liter of water and drink it throughout the day. Since this is not a very strong solution, you can sip it as often as you like at regular intervals for about four to five days.

Since lemon is a rich natural source of vitamin C, this solution is sure to boost our immunity as well, if consumed regularly enough.

Why Would You Want to Remove THC from Your Body?

The biggest reason why people choose to flush THC out of their system is they have an impending drug test they want to pass.

No detox solution—natural or otherwise—can guarantee you will pass a drug test. Therefore, these are not foolproof solutions. However, these remedies may reduce THC quicker than your body could without them.

Moreover, even those looking to participate in sporting events or train for them are keen on being THC-free as quickly as possible, which is why they actively seek out the best THC detox solutions to help them get there. As you can see, there are several compelling reasons why one would want to remove THC from their body, and makers of the detox solutions we have elaborated on above believe that they are ideal for all of them.

FAQs About Marijuana Detox

In this section, you will find a few frequently asked questions related to the best THC detox methods.

Q: Is it possible to flush THC out of your system in a week?

The makers of detox programs say yes. If you are using a good detox program, it is entirely possible to flush out THC from your body within a week. The best programs — like the Mega Clean and 5 Day Detox — are those that give you quick results with little to no side effects. If you follow the set of instructions provided in these programs, you are more than likely to be THC-free within a week or less.

Q: Are THC detox solutions expensive?

There is a common misconception out there that THC detox solutions are unnecessarily expensive. However, makers of these products say that you have to understand that THC detox drinks and pills often contain a host of natural ingredients rich in nutrients that may significantly benefit your overall health. Therefore, these products are priced higher than those that contain artificial additives instead.

Additionally, since makers claim that these THC detox drinks and pills work fairly quickly, the makers say that they are well worth the money you would pay for them.

Q: Which is the best THC detox method?

How well a detox solution works on your body depends on a variety of factors, such as your age, metabolism, body mass, frequency of THC usage, and more. Therefore, it is difficult to determine which detox method will work best for you. However, the most popular detox brands are those that specify which kinds of users their products are best suited for.

For instance, the THC detox pills and drinks reviewed above are ideal for those who consume THC regularly, say the detox solutions makers. However, many natural solutions, such as cranberry juice, seem to work just as well for those who do not use THC. So, as you see, there is no one-size-fits-all answer here.

Q: How can one speed up the detox process to pass a drug test?

You should know it takes time to completely rid your body of THC, so you should not be discouraged if these detox methods do not work in a day or two. Instead, focus on cleaning up your diet and drinking lots of water when you are following a detox program. Not only will this effectively speed up the process of detoxing from THC, but it may also get you to follow healthier habits in your routine life, which is always a bonus.

Conclusion: Are There Any Reliable Ways to Detox THC From Your System?

So, those are some ways in which you can detox solution makers say that you can effectively rid your system of the traces of THC. Makers also say that the solutions are not particularly difficult to execute or heavy on the pocket.

Moreover, they are either natural home remedies or store-bought products that contain only natural ingredients, which means they will not cause any serious side effects in the short or long run.

Therefore, according to detox solution makers, you do not have to worry about damaging your health when trying to eliminate THC from your body. You only need to focus on finding the best solution for you and sticking to it whenever you need to be THC-free.

