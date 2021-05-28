Entertainment

The Biggest Blockbusters of Summer 2021 You Can’t Miss

'Space Jam: A New Legacy'
LeBron James in 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'Courtesy Image

Once upon a time, a film reaching theaters and your home at the same time sounded crazy, like having to personally educate your kids because they couldn’t go to school for an entire year. Now it’s a reality. Here are a handful of summer 2021 blockbusters hitting the big screens and streaming simultaneously. You can keep up with the new, even if it means making your own popcorn.

 

 

Space Jam: A New Legacy 

Expected Release Date: July 16

Benefits of being a LeBron teammate: You get to win a title and appear in a Space Jam reboot! (Get him something nice, Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma.) In reviving Michael Jordan’s original, King James brings together Don Cheadle, Foghorn Leghorn, and lots more actors, athletes, and animated characters.

From left: David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, John Cena as Peacemaker, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2 in 'The Suicide Squad'
From left: David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, John Cena as Peacemaker, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2 in ‘The Suicide Squad’ Courtesy Image

The Suicide Squad

Expected Release Date: August 6

What a difference a word makes. 2016’s Suicide Squad was mocked by critics (a blow softened when it raked in over $700 million). Now Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn helms The Suicide Squad. Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn, joined by a new trio of dudes-who-apparently-work-out in Idris Elba, John Cena, and Sylvester Stallone.

Anthony Ramos and Stephanie Beatriz in 'In the Heights'
Anthony Ramos and Stephanie Beatriz star in ‘In the Heights’ Courtesy Image

In the Heights

Expected Release Date: June 18

Aka “What Lin-Manuel Miranda did before Hamilton.” Director Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) adapts the Broadway hit about an unusually musical section of New York City’s Washington Heights, with stars including Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and the strangely ageless Jimmy Smits.

