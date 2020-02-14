Like James Bond’s tuxedos, Aston Martin cars, fun gadgets, and martinis, a new Bond song is a staple of every film in the series. In the past, artists like Paul McCartney, Carly Simon, Duran Duran, Madonna, Jack White, Alicia Keys, Adele, and Sam Smith have all performed James Bond theme songs, with the latter two winning Academy Awards for their work.

For the 25th official Bond film, No Time To Die, Grammy winner Billie Eilish joined the fold to write and perform the title track, with orchestra work from composer Hans Zimmer. In No Time To Die, the story picks up with Bond out of active service and hiding out in Jamaica, leaving another agent (Lashana Lynch) to take on his 007 moniker—for the time being. Bond is thrust back into the fold when his old friend, CIA operative Felix Leiter (Jeffery Wright), asks him for help to rescue a kidnapped scientist. The mission puts Bond on track to face off against mysterious villain named Safin (Rami Malek), who is developing a dangerous new technology.

The latest theme song is played over a new trailer, which mixes in some previous footage with new action scenes that haven’t been seen by fans yet. From the look of the new trailer, director Cary Fukunaga has put his own unique stamp on the Bond franchise, creating some explosive moments in incredible locations like Matera, Italy and Norway.

Check out the song here, played over a new trailer for No Time To Die:

“No Time To Die” by @billieeilish – the theme song for the 25th James Bond film is OUT NOW. Billie will perform the song at the 2020 @BRITs on 18 Feb accompanied by @FINNEAS, @HansZimmer and @Johnny_Marr #NoTimeToDie #Bond25 https://t.co/9myEfUVLsi pic.twitter.com/XVBPUbKYvk — James Bond (@007) February 14, 2020

Here’s a look at the recent trailer from the Super Bowl:

For more coverage on No Time to Die and the James Bond movie series, check out Men’s Journal‘s coverage:

No Time To Die will be released on April 8, 2020.

