Missed seeing Dwayne Johnson on the big screen? You won’t have to wait much longer. Everyone’s favorite wrestler-turned-actor is returning in one of his biggest roles yet: playing the ultra-powerful title character in Black Adam, a new DC film slated for release this fall. Aside from being Johnson’s first appearance as a superhero, it’s also the first time the Black Adam character is getting the full movie treatment, so this’ll be an especially exciting release for DC fans. And as the trailer shows, it’ll be quite the spectacle.

The trailer gives hints of Black Adam’s unique origin story. According to the film’s official website and The Verge, he was born as a slave named Teth-Adam 5,000 years ago, and after his captors killed him, his own son sacrificed his life to bring him back to life. In the course of that mysterious ritual, Teth-Adam was endowed with supernatural powers.

“I was a slave until I died,” he says in the trailer. “Then I was reborn a god.”

Distraught over his son’s death, he sets about getting his revenge, emerging with a grudge. He has the power and bullet-stopping strength to act on it. His brutality sets up one of the film’s main conflicts.

“Heroes don’t kill people,” Hawkman, played by Aldis Hodge, says to Black Adam at one point in the trailer.

“Well I do,” Black Adam responds.

The film also includes a cast of other notable DC characters who join forces to stop Black Adam. In addition to Hawkman, you’ll see Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari as Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Bodhi Sabongui as Amon, and a grey-bearded Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate. Jaume Collet-Serra directed the new film.

You can get a taste for all the action in the trailer above, and don’t forget to mark your calendar: Black Adam will premiere in theaters on Oct. 21.

