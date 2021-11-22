Black Friday Prices and New Features Make TIDAL More Appealing Than Ever

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are a lot of streaming apps out there to let you listen to music on the go. So much so that it can be hard to figure out which one is best for you. The music industry has shifted considerably to the streaming space and you will have a hard time not finding the music you want to listen to. But if there’s one that stands above the rest, it is the app that delivers the best sound quality around for passionate music fans. And that app is TIDAL.

Founded in 2015 by a group of artists led by Jay-Z, TIDAL has always put artists and audio quality first – that mission remains today. Not content with resting on its laurels, there are new features to take into account now that make TIDAL even better than ever.

There are a few payment tiers you can choose from with TIDAL. For standard sound quality, there’s the free tier. But you can up the sound quality level considerably (1411 kbps) if you go to the $9.99 a month HiFi plan. And there’s the even better sound quality tier (9216 kbps) that exists at the $19.99 a month HiFi Plus plan.

If you choose to go with the higher quality audio plans, you can try them out for free for the first month. That makes it a whole lot easier than jumping in blind without knowing if the app really works for you. But when you get to use the app, chances are good you won’t be going back to your old apps anytime soon.

With the free plan, you get the basic audio quality and access to all the 80M songs in the app, with limited interruptions to the listening experience. But with the HiFi Plan, you get an interruption-free experience with your higher quality audio as well as the ability to listen offline with unlimited skips. Not to mention over 350k music videos.

But it’s that HiFi Plus plan that really comes in with the thunder. Because you get all the benefits of the HiFi plan, but with significantly better audio that can output on Master Quality Authenticated audio, Dolby Atmos, and Sony 360 Reality Audio. A big benefit with this level is that artists will get their streaming royalties thanks to your listening habits. That means fans can send up to 10% of their subscriber’s fees directly to their top streamed artist.

All of that makes TIDAL the only platform that puts artists and fans first. But it’s even easier now that Black Friday is here, with TIDAL getting into the holiday spirit with some great discounts. All you gotta do is sign up now and get those deals to make your listening habits all the more immersive.

The holiday season is here but it will go away soon. As will the deal that makes TIDAL more alluring for the audiophiles out there. Sign up now and get to streaming your favorite artists now with the best audio quality around while helping your favorite artists get better royalties. Quite the holiday treat for all.

Get It: Sign up for a free trial to Tidal. And from 11/22/2021 trough 12/5/2021, you can get the 3 months of HiFi plan for $1 and 3 months of the HiFi Plus for $2 today!

