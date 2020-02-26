Star Daniel Craig is back for one more ride as James Bond. With No Time To Die set for release in April, a new behind-the-scenes look at the movie has been released with director Cary Fukunaga talking about his experience in bringing Craig’s final Bond story to life.

Fukunaga came into the film after director Danny Boyle exited production, giving him the chance to shape the story and the mindset of Bond. For Fukunaga, it meant digging into the emotional aspects of the character and balancing that with the traditional action of a Bond film.

“For me as a writer and director, it was essential to rediscover Bond,” Fukunaga says in the video. “It’s a culmination of all that Bond has become—with all that he’s seen, all the trauma, all the loss. We aimed to do something extraordinary with this one.”

The story picks up with Bond five years into a self-imposed retirement, when he’s pulled back into a mission by his old friend, CIA agent Felix Leiter (Jeffery Wright). When Bond is asked to save a missing scientist, he gets wrapped up in a dangerous situation and comes face-to-face with a mysterious villain named Safin (Rami Malek), who is developing new technology that threatens the world.

Here’s a new look at the film:

No Time to Die will hit theaters on April 8, 2020.

