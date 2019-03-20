His name is Bond, James Bond, and he’s back for Bond 25, the still-untitled next film in the series. After some back and forth, franchise star Daniel Craig is returning to play the debonair spy, following his performances in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre.

Craig follows in the footsteps of some legendary actors in playing Bond, including Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and Pierce Brosnan, although many have wondered who will pick up the Walther PPK after Craig decides to hang it up. Either way, all the speculation has made Bond 25 even more anticipated than before.

While there has been some behind-the-scenes drama in Bond 25, it’s full steam ahead for the super-spy. Check back here for more updates, we’ll keep you informed as they come in.

Here’s everything you need to know about the next Bond film.