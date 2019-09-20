Billy Magnussen Is In For a Key Role

Magnussen Is In: The Bond producing team confirmed that Billy Magnussen is in the cast, but gave no official word about his role yet. Earlier in the year, Variety reported that “Magnussen is the top choice to play the CIA operative that crosses paths with Bond.” It’s unclear if he’ll be a “CIA operative” or if that specific part of the story was given to Jeffery Wright, who is confirmed to be returning as CIA field officer and Bond ally Felix Leiter. Magnussen previously worked with director Cary Joji Fukunaga on the Netflix series Maniac.