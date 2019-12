‘Bond 25’ Has An Oscar-Winning Cinematographer

Following the work of Roger Deakins in Skyfalll and Hoyte Van Hoytema in Spectre, the new Bond film is keeping up the cinematographer pedigree. According to Variety reporter Kristopher Tapley, Oscar winner Linus Sandgren (La La Land) will be the cinematographer on Bond 25.

