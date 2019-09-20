Bond, James Bond

‘Bond 25’: Everything You Need to Know About the Next James Bond Film ‘No Time To Die’

Daniel Craig as James Bond - Skyfall - James Bond/MGM/Eon Productions
23
James Bond/MGM/Eon Productions 11 / 23

Bond’s New Aston Martin Could Be Electric, Per Reports

Electric Ride: James Bond is getting a new Aston Martin. Per The Guardian: Daniel Craig will be “behind the wheel of an Aston Martin Rapide E, one of only 155 electric cars being built by the British manufacturer. The Sun reports that director Cary Joji Fukunaga has spearheaded the change, with their source describing him as ‘a total tree-hugger.’

“This is something Cary pushed for and Daniel and the producers are going along with. Everybody is afraid of Bond getting labelled ‘too PC’ but they all felt the time was right to put him in a zero-emission vehicle,” said the source. 

Back to top
More from Entertainment