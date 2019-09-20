Bond’s New Aston Martin Could Be Electric, Per Reports

Electric Ride: James Bond is getting a new Aston Martin. Per The Guardian: Daniel Craig will be “behind the wheel of an Aston Martin Rapide E, one of only 155 electric cars being built by the British manufacturer. The Sun reports that director Cary Joji Fukunaga has spearheaded the change, with their source describing him as ‘a total tree-hugger.’

“This is something Cary pushed for and Daniel and the producers are going along with. Everybody is afraid of Bond getting labelled ‘too PC’ but they all felt the time was right to put him in a zero-emission vehicle,” said the source.