Cary Fukunaga is the Next ‘Bond’ Director

New Director: Following the departure of Danny Boyle over creative differences, James Bond 25 has a new director. True Detective Season 1 director Cary Fukunaga will take over for Boyle behind the camera on Daniel Craig’s next James Bond film. Fukunaga will be the first American-born director to helm a Bond film. Fukunaga is ready to make his mark. In a recent interview with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Fukunaga spoke about his ideas and what he’s thinking about while prepping for the film.

“In terms of what I can bring to the character, Bond is on a character arc that started with ‘Casino Royale,’ and I will be carrying that on. There will be changes, I am sure. As in any story, a character has to change in order [to have] a narrative.”