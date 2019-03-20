Bond, James Bond

‘Bond 25’: Everything You Need to Know About Daniel Craig’s Next James Bond Film

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga, wearing Gucci, attends 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Catherine Opie and Guillermo del Toro presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Audi)
21
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Audi 19 / 21

Cary Fukunaga is the Next ‘Bond’ Director

New Director: Following the departure of Danny Boyle over creative differences, James Bond 25 has a new director. True Detective Season 1 director Cary Fukunaga will take over for Boyle behind the camera on Daniel Craig’s next James Bond film. Fukunaga will be the first American-born director to helm a Bond film. Fukunaga is ready to make his mark. In a recent interview with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Fukunaga spoke about his ideas and what he’s thinking about while prepping for the film.

“In terms of what I can bring to the character, Bond is on a character arc that started with ‘Casino Royale,’ and I will be carrying that on. There will be changes, I am sure. As in any story, a character has to change in order [to have] a narrative.”

Back to top
More from Entertainment