Daniel Craig Is Back—For One More ‘Bond’

One More Bond Ride: Daniel Craig is set to play Bond for the fifth time, and it could be his last. While the producers hoped to lock in Craig for two more films, he signed only only locked into Bond 25, according to Variety. Craig later confirmed that this will be his last Bond film: “I’ve had a really good run, and I think doing this movie was the right thing to do,” Craig told USA Today. “It was the right thing to do one more.”

