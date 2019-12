Danny Boyle Signed to Direct—Then Exited the Film

After signing on to direct the movie, Danny Boyle decided to exit the project after “creative differences,” according to the official James Bond Twitter account. The Oscar-winning director was working on the script for the film with writer John Hodge, but after his exit, the Bond team may have to start over with a new story.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!