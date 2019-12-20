Bond, James Bond

‘Bond 25’: The Moviegoers Guide to the Next James Bond Film ‘No Time To Die’

Hans Zimmer Has Taken Over the Score Work

The new Bond film is getting another composer: The legendary Hans Zimmer. Zimmer is replacing Dan Romer, who was previously working on the film, according to VarietyAs important as the action is in a Bond film, the music has also been an iconic factor in the franchise, with one of the most recognizable scores in film history. This will be the first time that a composer has been replaced during post-production of a Bond movie.

