Here Are the Aston Martin Cars Bond Will Be Driving

James Bond will be behind the wheel of some incredible cars in this film. Aston Martin revealed that there will be 4 models used in the movie, including classic cars like the Aston Martin DB5 and the V8 Vantage, as well as new DBS Superleggera and Aston Martin Valhalla. Check out photos of the cars above, and click below for details on these cars and when they previously appeared in Bond films.

