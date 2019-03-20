Here’s How ‘Bond 25’ Will Start—and What the Movie’s About

A Bond Opening: When Bond 25 starts up, James Bond will be out of active service and living a quiet life in Jamaica. But that peaceful time will be short-lived: Soon, Bond’s old friend Felix Leiter (a returning Jeffery Wright) from the CIA finds him and asks for help with a mission. Bond follows along and finds that the “mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”