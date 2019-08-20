#007 Daniel Craig hitting the gym hard @pinewoodstudios, prepping for shooting next week! #Bond25 📷 @GregWInsight pic.twitter.com/PrXZDnSX0O — James Bond (@007) June 15, 2019 18 / 22

Even an injury didn’t stop Craig from working out for the film. During his time as Bond, Craig has used Krav Maga, kickboxing, strength training, and yoga while working with longtime trainer Simon Waterston to get fit for the roles. Waterston has worked with Craig on all his Bond films, and as a former British Royal Marine, he has a lot of experience with what a character like Bond needs to do. Check out the post above to see one way that Craig has trained for the film.