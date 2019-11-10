Lashana Lynch Will Reportedly Start Out as 007

According to a new report from The Daily Mail, Lashana Lynch will open the film as the new 007. With Craig’s James Bond off the grid and in semi-retirement when Bond 25 start, Lynch reportedly will be the “new 007”, having stepped in with Bond off the table. It’s likely that during the course of the film, Bond will slide back into the 007 role. The new setup sounds like it will kick off the film, and it’s possible that Lynch will have a larger role in the future, although there’s no reports that she’ll take over as Bond for the long term.

The report: “In what’s been called a ‘popcorn-dropping moment’, British star Lashana Lynch, will be given Bond’s licence to kill in the 25th movie in the franchise…However, traditionalists can relax: she’s not the new Bond, but a new character who takes over his secret agent number after he leaves MI6.”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!