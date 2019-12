Lea Seydoux Is Returning

Actress Lea Seydoux is returning to the franchise for Bond 25, according to Variety. Seydoux will once again play psychologist Madeleine Swann opposite Daniel Craig. The character has connections to Mr. White (Jesper Christensen), who appeared in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace and Spectre.

