Naomie Harris Is Returning As Moneypenny,

Naomie Harris is back for the third time as Eve Moneypenny, who was an MI6 field agent in Skyfall before leaving the field to become M’s assistant. Deadline reported the news after director Cary Joji Fukunaga announced a number of cast returns to the Daily Mail, saying: “You have some of the best actors in the world here,” he added. “Why wouldn’t I have the best coming back?”