The Dispute May Have Been Over the Bond Villain

With filming expected to start in Fall 2018, Boyle and the Bond team were close to casting a villain and a new Bond girl. The creative dispute reportedly came over “whether to cast Tomasz Kot as the lead villain,” according to The Telegraph. Boyle’s Bond film would have followed “contemporary political tensions with Russia and a modern-day Cold War,” but now that Boyle is out, the film may use a different script instead.

