Bond, James Bond

‘Bond 25’: Everything You Need to Know About the Next James Bond Film ‘No Time To Die’

Actors Javier Bardem and Daniel Craig attend 'Skyfall' Photocall on October 29, 2012 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/WireImage)
24
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/WireImage 8 / 24

The Dispute May Have Been Over the Bond Villain

With filming expected to start in Fall 2018, Boyle and the Bond team were close to casting a villain and a new Bond girl. The creative dispute reportedly came over “whether to cast Tomasz Kot as the lead villain,” according to The Telegraph. Boyle’s Bond film would have followed “contemporary political tensions with Russia and a modern-day Cold War,” but now that Boyle is out, the film may use a different script instead. 

 

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Entertainment