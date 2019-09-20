The Film Got Some Extra Writing Help

New Writers: The next James Bond film got some help from another couple writers. Scott Z. Burns, known for his work with director Steven Soderbergh on films like The Informant! and Contagion, as well as his work on The Bourne Ultimatum, reworked the script, according to The Playlist. Per the report, Burns “has been hired to rewrite the ‘Bond 25’ script by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. It’s an overhaul and I won’t be surprised if Burns is ultimately given first screenplay credit.” Along with that, Phoebe Waller-Bridge also did some work on the script, likely adding more humor.