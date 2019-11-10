The Film Was Set for a 2019 Release—But Has Been Delayed

Bond 25 was originally dated for a November 9, 2019 release back in July 2017. With Danny Boyle leaving the project, the film was delayed since production on a Bond film usually spans multiple countries and includes complicated planning for big stunts and set pieces. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Bond 25 likely “will miss” the release date. UPDATE: The movie will be released on April 8, 2020, according to Variety.

