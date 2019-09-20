The Opening Action Scenes Could Be In Italy

Big Opener: James Bond is heading to Italy for part of the new film. According to Variety, Bond 25 will film shoot some scenes in Matera, Italy. Per the report: “The town of 60,000 people will provide the setting for what is expected to become [the] prologue action sequence, similar to Spectre‘s opening segment in Mexico City during Day of the Dead celebrations, insiders say. Preparations to accommodate an estimated 500 production people for the shoot, which is expected to take place in late July, are already underway.”