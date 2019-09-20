The Shooting Locations Are Taking Place Around the World
Bond 25 will be shooting in some awesome locations. The confirmed spots include Jamaica, Norway, London and Italy. Other Bond movies that have shot in Norway include You Only Live Twice and Die Another Day. Director Cary Fukunaga has been sharing shots of where the movie has filmed in Jamaica on Instagram. See them here.
