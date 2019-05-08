Over the years, the James Bond films have been shot in incredible locations around the world. From Italy, to Mexico, to Portugal, to Brazil, Spain, Switzerland, France, and many other spots, there’s always some international intrigue for Bond to get into. The upcoming Bond 25 filming locations for No Time to Die are no different.

The latest film in the Bond series brings back Daniel Craig for another go-around and this time director Cary Fukunaga will be behind the camera. To kick off the production of Bond 25, the cast and crew gathered in Jamaica at Bond creator Ian Fleming’s Goldeneye estate, and many are sticking around to film scenes on the new film. The official Bond Twitter account confirmed some of the other locations as well.

Here’s a look at some of the spots in Jamaica and around the world where Bond 25 will be shooting.