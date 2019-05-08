‘Bond 25’ Filming Locations: Matera, Italy

Matera, Italy: The new Bond 25 will be filming around the world, with the producers confirming locations in Jamaica, Norway, London and Italy. One of those Italian locations might is in Matera. Earlier this year, Variety reported that Bond 25 will film some scenes in Matera, potentially an early action sequence in the movie: “The town of 60,000 people will provide the setting for what is expected to become [the] prologue action sequence, similar to Spectre‘s opening segment in Mexico City during Day of the Dead celebrations, insiders say. Preparations to accommodate an estimated 500 production people for the shoot, which is expected to take place in late July, are already underway,” the report read.

Here’s a look at Daniel Craig and Léa Seydoux after landing in Matera to film: