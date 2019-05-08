Bond 25 director Cary Fukunaga literally got out on the water to get this shot for the film. Fukunaga took over as director after Danny Boyle left the production over “creative differences.”Back to top
Entertainment
Here Are the Incredible Locations Where ‘Bond 25’ Is Filming
More News
More from Entertainment
-
HBO’s Second ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Could Be About House Targaryen. Here's Everything You Need to Know
-
Bombshell: Diana Mystery White Fiat Uno Driver Breaks His Silence—Why He Won’t Talk To Police
-
3 Comics ‘SNL’ Needs to Hire to Save Itself
-
Sylvester Stallone Was ‘Really Upset’ This ‘Creed 2’ Fight Scene With Dolph Lundgren Got Cut
-
Watch: Netflix Teases ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie With Jesse Pinkman’s Journey
-
‘See’ Trailer: Jason Momoa Goes to Battle in the New Apple TV Plus Series
-
‘Rambo 5’ Trailers: Watch the Action-Packed New Looks at ‘Rambo: Last Blood’
-
Apple TV Plus Is Coming in November. Here's Everything You Need to Know
-
Watch How the Epic 'Avengers: Endgame' Final Battle Was Created