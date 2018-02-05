Woven into the story are explanations of the historical factors that have made the border such a hellscape for crossers. In the 1990s, bureaucrats assumed that if the U.S. cracked down on easy crossing points in border towns, migrants wouldn’t gamble on trying to traverse the desert, given the extreme conditions. But that proved a miscalculation. Between 2000 and 2016, the Border Patrol recorded the deaths of more than 6,000 people trying to flee Mexico. “We’re weaponizing the landscape with our current policy,” Cantú says. “There’s a humanitarian crisis that’s happening on our own soil, and we’re not really talking about it at the level we should be.”

Despite the death and heartache, Cantú was struck by how routine the job became. “The training process is really set up so that these extraordinary things seem normal,” he says. In the book, the men he works with laugh about an agent who, late one night, accidentally runs over a Native American, passed out drunk in the road. Later, while on patrol, Cantú and two other agents see a group of migrants scatter in the brush. He watches as the other agents slash the water bottles and piss on the food and clothes left behind, to discourage them from continuing once they emerge from hiding. Cantú wonders how he might one day explain what he has seen. He’d promised his mother that he wasn’t going to become someone else once he joined the Patrol, but it’s inevitable.

In time, Cantú’s dreams and conscience become too much to bear. He quits the Patrol and returns to civilian life. But the border still haunts him. In the end, he realizes that the issues at play in the borderlands are far more fraught and complex than he imagined. He wrote his memoir to make sense of what he saw and explain why his time with the Patrol only complicated the questions he had about the region. “I don’t want people to come away from the book feeling like they have an answer for any of this,” he says. “So, when you hear people giving these simple solutions, or these rhetorical suggestions that somehow building a wall will fix this issue, or somehow this one bill is going to fix it, I hope that people smell that that’s off.”

This story appears in the print edition of the February 2018 issue, with the headline “Boundary Issues.”