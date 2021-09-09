Buckle Up: ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Trailer Is Finally Here

If you’re looking for a movie to be excited about, this may be “The One.” It’s been nearly two decades since we stepped into a universe of raining green computer code, but The Matrix Resurrections trailer plugs us right back into the Matrix.

It has been 18 years since The Matrix Revolutions was released. It was the end of the storyline for Neo, Trinity, and Morpheus, but the new trailer brings some of them back. Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) return. And while Laurence Fishburne says he didn’t get an invite back, there’s been speculation that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman, Aquaman) will be stepping into the Morpheus role.

Jacking back into a universe like no other

“Am I crazy?” asks Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) at the beginning of the trailer.

“We don’t use that word in here,” replies an unknown character played by Neil Patrick Harris.

Set to the Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” (“One pill makes you larger and one pill makes you small…”), the trailer reintroduces some memorable Matrix imagery including black cats, what-should-be-impossible fights, and shape-shifting agents. And if there were any questions about where we are, there’s an answer at the end of the trailer: “After all these years, to be going back to where it all started…back to the Matrix,” says a character played by Jonathan Groff (Hamilton).

There was already a teaser site offering brief glimpses of what you could expect to see. Whether you choose (meaning click) the red pill or the blue pill, you get different teasers for the movie. According to Entertainment Weekly, there are 180,000 variations of the teasers. No matter how many times you watch, there’s not a great chance you’ll see everything.

The Matrix Resurrections is directed by Lana Wachowski, who co-directed and co-wrote the first three Matrix installments with her sister Lilly Wachowski. The film is coming to theaters and HBO Max on December 22, 2021.

