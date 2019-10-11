It’s finally here: El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is now streaming on Netflix. The film picks up after the events of the iconic TV series Breaking Bad to follow Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) as he tries to find redemption and make up for his past mistakes.

With the film now available, Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes featurette packed with interviews with the cast and crew, including Paul and director Vince Gilligan, as well as looks at how the film was made in secret in New Mexico. Gilligan and the crew worked for three months without anyone realizing they were making a Breaking Bad movie, and fans only found out the movie existed after it was done filming.

It’s harder than ever to keep a project like El Camino under wraps, so it’s a pretty amazing accomplishment that Gilligan was able to make the movie without anyone knowing. Gilligan said that making this story about Jesse is something he’s been thinking about for “years.”

“It started with where we left off in Breaking Bad,” Paul says. “But I had no idea where it was going… It was so strange to see the script in hand. It’s a story about the struggle to survive and how [Jesse] can finally become free.”

Here’s a look at the making of El Camino:

