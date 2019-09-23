The first real look at the Breaking Bad movie is here: The trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie has been released during the Emmy Awards, bringing Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) back in action for the Netflix movie. Creator Vince Gilligan said in a recent interview that many characters from the Breaking Bad universe would return, and now fans will get a look at some of them in the film. The film will start streaming on October 11.

The new Breaking Bad film will pick up after the events of the original series, following Jesse in the “wake of his dramatic escape from captivity” after being taken hostage by the Neo-Nazis Walter White (Bryan Cranston, who maybe could appear in a flashback?) previously worked with, and shows how he “must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.” Other plot details have not been revealed, but the new trailer shows a bit more of what will happen.

Here’s a look at the trailer—it’s short, showing Jesse in a car hearing news abut the massacre he escaped:

The first teaser trailer showed Pinkman’s pal Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) as he was being interrogated by cops about Jesse’s location, and Gilligan confirmed that both Pete (obviously from the trailer) and Jesse’s other friend Badger (Matt Jones) will also appear.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will start streaming on Netflix on October 11.