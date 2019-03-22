



UPDATE:

Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the Breaking Bad Movie:

Breaking Bad was a cultural phenomenon during its wildly successful five-season run, and it spawned the hit spinoff show Better Call Saul. But fans of the show now have even more to look forward to: According to The Hollywood Reporter , a Breaking Bad movie is in the works. The name of the film is El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, and it will debut on Netflix. Here’s a rundown of what you need to know, with some new updates.

The Plot: Per Netflix, the film plot is this: “In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.”

The Director: Series creator Vince Gilligan wrote and directed the film.

The Cast: Aaron Paul is the only main cast member confirmed. While it possible Bryan Cranston or other cast members could appear in some form, right now that’s not confirmed. Charles Baker will appear as Skinny Pete, as shown in the trailer below.

When You Can See It: El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie hits Netflix on October 11.

The Trailer: The character Skinny Pete is being interrogated by cops, asking where Jesse is, but of course, he won’t reveal it:

Information on the project is scarce, but a few key details have been leaked. Sources told THR that Gilligan will write the script and serve as executive producer for the film (and could possibly direct it as well), and the story will follow a man who is kidnapped and then escapes from his captors. UPDATE: Slashfilm is reporting that the movie will follow the character of Jesse Pinkman after the series finale of Breaking Bad, and that actor Aaron Paul will return for the project.

And another new UPDATE: Deadline is reporting that the film “will air on Netflix and AMC” when it finally comes out. Previously, Netflix helped make Breaking Bad a massively popular show by allowing people to binge it and catch up before the later seasons. As Deadline points out, Gilligan once said: “I think Netflix kept us on the air,” he said back then. “Not only are we standing up here, I don’t think our show would have even lasted beyond Season 2. … It’s a new era in television, and we’ve been very fortunate to reap the benefits.”

Production is expected to begin soon in New Mexico, and the project is tentatively titled Greenbrier, though that may be a placeholder title.

Other than that, Sony and Gilligan are keeping the project under wraps. It’s unclear if Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, or any of the original Breaking Bad stars will appear in the new film, or how it will fit into the larger universe of the show—it could be a prequel, like Better Call Saul, or a sequel of some sort. Likewise, there’s no information on if the film will be released in theaters or go directly to TV or streaming platforms.

But rest assured, Breaking Bad fans: You’ll have plenty to more to watch.