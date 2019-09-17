The TV series Breaking Bad might be over, but the story isn’t done just yet. Series creator Vince Gilligan is bringing back Aaron Paul to play Jesse Pinkman in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, releasing on Netflix on October 11.

The film will follow what happens to Jesse after the events of the series, showing the “wake of his dramatic escape from captivity” and how he “must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.” Paul, along with Charles Baker as Skinny Pete and Matt Jones as Badger Mayhew are confirmed to return, and Gilligan said to The Hollywood Reporter that “more than 10 familiar characters” will appear.

The film will undoubtedly have its share of wild moments, and to get you ready here’s a look back at some of the most shocking Breaking Bad episodes and crazy moments. Warning: SPOILER ALERT for the entire Breaking Bad series ahead.

