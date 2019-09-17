1. Ozymandias – Season 5, Episode 14

The Director: Rian Johnson

What Happens: Ozymandias is considered to be one of the best—if not THE best—episode of television of all time. This episode has it all: Shootouts, tense moments, twists, and a kidnapped baby. The episode opens following the events of the previous episode—a massive shootout between Neo Nazis and the DEA with Walt and Jesse in the middle—and almost immediately, one of the main characters gets killed in the middle of the desert (Dean Norris’s Hank Schrader). Hank’s death is a massive, shocking moment in the show, and Walt also reveals for the first time to Jesse that he watched Jane die (jaw-dropping).

Soon after all that, Walt’s son Walter Jr. finds out for the first time that his father is a drug kingpin, and he turns on him, making him leave their house. By the end of the episode, Walt has taken his baby, leaves her at a fire station, and is ready to take a fake identity and escape New Mexico for good. It’s a non-stop ride from start to finish and sets up the final two episodes. It’s likely the episode that everyone remembers most vividly from the run of Breaking Bad.

Here’s the moment with Hank: