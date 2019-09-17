2. Phoenix – Season 2, Episode 12

The Director: Colin Bucksey

What Happens: The end of this episode has one of the most intense, horrific moments of the series—and it’s all because of the actions of Walt. During this season, meth-making partners Walt and Jesse have a split, because Jesse has been doing heroin with his new girlfriend Jane (Krysten Ritter). Walt cuts Jesse out of the business and refuses to give him money to support his habit. Later on, Walt has a chance meeting with Jane’s father Donald—not knowing it’s Jane’s father—and talks about his “nephew” (meaning Jesse), who is having personal problems.

Donald gives Walt advice that “you can never give up on your family, because you don’t have anyone else,” inspiring Walt to go see Jesse at his apartment and make amends. When he tries to wake up Jesse from a heroin-induced haze, he accidentally pushes Jane, who was sleeping next to Jesse, onto her back. Jane begins to choke on her own vomit and just as Walt rushes to help, he decides to stop and do nothing, letting her die. It’s one of the most shocking moments and endings of the entire series.

Here’s the shocking moment: