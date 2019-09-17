3. Face Off – Season 4, Episode 13

The Writer/Director: Vince Gilligan

What Happens: For almost two seasons, tensions between Walt and Gus have been simmering, pitting the two against each other. All the while, issues with the Mexican cartel continue make things complicated for both characters. Eventually, Walt realizes that he may not have another choice but to try and kill Gus to save his family, so he does something very surprising: He teams up with cartel-connected Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis), who hates Gus with the fire of a thousand suns, to take Gus out.

How does he do it? He lures Gus to the nursing home where Hector now lives, and plants a bomb on Hector’s wheelchair, blowing half of Gus’s face off (hence the episode name) and killing him. On top of all that, this episode also features a major twist, as Walt tricks Jesse into thinking that Gus had a hand in poisoning his girlfriend Andrea’s son, which leads to Jesse supporting Walt’s idea to kill Gus.

Here’s the explosive moment and a look at the episode: