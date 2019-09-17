4. One Minute – Season 3, Episode 7

The Director: Michelle MacLaren

What Happens: This episode has one of the most tense sequences of the entire series. Through this third season, twin cousins Marco Salamanca and Leonel Salamanca have wanted to kill Walt to pay for Walt seeting up their cousin Tuco into a situaton where he was killed by Hank—but Walt is being protected by Gus. So instead, the twins go after Walt’s brother-in-law, Hank Schrader. In the final sequence of the episode, Hank is told that in “one minute” the cousins will show up to kill him. He quickly sees them, hits one of them with his car, but is then shot and wounded on the ground.

As he’s crawling to try and pick up his gun, the second twin decides to pick up an axe to kill Hank with. Just as he’s about to swing, Hank snags his gun and kills the twin, leaving the axe to fall to the ground. This episode also has a shocking attack by Hank on Jesse at the beginning, which leaves Jesse beaten to a pulp after Walt had tricked Hank that his wife was in the hospital.

Here’s the final confrontation with Hank: