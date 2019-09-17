5. Half Measures – Season 3, Episode 12

The Director: Adam Bernstein

What Happens: Throughout this season of the show, Walt is continually at odds with drug kingpin Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) about keeping Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) on as his assistant. Jesse is skimming drugs off their supply, and is also very rattled that Gus is using his friend Andrea’s young brother as a drug runner. This leads to a major confrontation after Gus’s drug dealers kill one of Jesse’s friends, leading him to want revenge. One night, Jesse confronts the dealers with a gun—but as soon as he’s about to fire, the wild, shocking moment happens: Walt speeds his car up out of nowhere, hits the drug dealers, exits the vehicle, and shoots one of the dealers in the head, killing him. The episode ends as Walt says to Jesse: “Run.”

Here’s the ending scene with Walt: