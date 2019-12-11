



Dining

Atlanta actor Brian Tyree Henry is set to play a detective alongside Amy Adams in the thriller The Woman in the Window. But first, here are his latest obsessions. — As told to J.R. Sullivan

My favorite restaurant in New York is the Lambs Club. It’s in the middle of Times Square, but most people don’t know about it. The seats are all red leather, and the servers wear white coats and black ties. It’s a calm spot. That’s where I go to hide out and chill.

Movie

I love Dolores Claiborne. It’s a thriller that must have come out when I was 16 or 17 years old. The movie’s based on a Stephen King novel. Kathy Bates plays Dolores, who found empowerment by killing her husband and covering it up. It’s so fucking good.

Music

You ever heard of Jamila Woods? She has this album called LEGACY! LEGACY! that’s out of this world. It’s a story you can listen to from beginning to end. The genre is hard to describe, but it reminds me of old-school Erykah Badu or SZA.

Apparel

I remember looking at pictures of Langston Hughes and all these great blacks back in the day. They really wore hats. And now I wear Goorin Bros. My favorite is a style of theirs called Dean the Butcher.

