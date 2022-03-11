Bring The New West Side Story Into Your Home Today!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One of the most iconic movies of all time is the wonderful musical made by Robert Wise in the 60s and it’s called West Side Story. The kind of movie one would assume would never get remade. But when the God of cinema by the name of Steven Spielberg wants to remake it, you need to sit back and pay attention.

And remake it he did. In pretty much every way, he went ahead and made a movie that is even better than the original. The kind of movie-going experience that reaffirms one’s love for the art. The kind of movie that one needs to have in their home. Luckily, the West Side Story 4K Blu-ray is coming next week.

When you pick up the West Side Story 4K Blu-ray, you will be astonished by the look and sound of this movie. Not just the filmmaking that Spielberg dropped on the unsuspecting public, but the eye-popping video quality and the soul-shaking audio. It’s a truly immersive experience.

Once you are done watching the movie and are fully in love with it, you can throw on the second disc to get into those special features. Some behind-the-scenes looks that show you a little bit of what went into making this instantly iconic movie. Another reason the West Side Story 4K Blu-ray is a must-have.

In our minds, everyone should at least see this movie. And if you want to make sure it’s in your life forever, then you need to pick up the West Side Story 4K Blu-ray. It’s a must-own and the kind of disc that shows off what a 4K setup can deliver. Enjoy this modernized riff of Romeo and Juliet in high style right now.

Get It: Pick up the West Side Story 4K Blu-ray ($30) at Amazon

