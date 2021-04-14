After a disastrous year for theaters, this summer could see things return to something like normal: Several major blockbuster releases are planned, including F9, the ninth installment of the long-running Fast & Furious series. Although we still have a few months to go before it hits the big screen, excitement for the long-awaited film is ramping up, and the latest trailer provides more clues about what’s in store: plenty of insane car chases and a big showdown between Dom Toretto and his estranged brother, Jakob.

As we saw in the last trailer, the gang’s back together—Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang all return in F9. John Cena plays Dom’s brother, Jakob, an assassin who teams up with villain Cipher (Charlize Theron) and hatches a “world-shattering plot” that Dom and his team must stop, according to the F9 website.

The trailer gives a preview of some insane action sequences, including several flying cars, lots of hand-to-hand combat, and a super-powered magnet that can pull a car through a building. It also hints at what’s driving all that action. Jakob threatens the one thing Dom cares about most: his family.

“Brother against brother,” Cipher says in the trailer. “This should be interesting.”

It’s about time this movie sees the light of day: Originally slated for release in April 2019, the premiere was bumped several times due to conflicting release dates and the Covid-19 pandemic. But as director Justin Lin pointed out in a Q&A with Deadline, everyone involved wanted F9 (and the next two sequels in the series) to be seen in theaters.

“I think it will be worth the wait,” he said.

F9 will hit theaters on June 25.

