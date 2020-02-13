EDITOR’S NOTE: Spoilers ahead for Breaking Bad and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

When Breaking Bad co-creator Vince Gilligan first came to Bryan Cranston about appearing in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie with Aaron Paul, the first thing the actor said was: “Wait, but I’m dead?” Despite the definitive ending for Walter White in the series Breaking Bad, Gilligan came up with a way to use the character in the new movie—and Cranston was totally on board.

“When I read the script, I was so into the story, so into what happens to Jesse, I absolutely forgot that I, Walter White, was in this movie,” Cranston says in a new behind-the-scenes look at El Camino. “I haven’t played this character in almost six years. You’re doing a scene and you look up…and you have a flashback to doing the series.”

Cranston was also very excited to work with friend and now-business partner Paul on the film. The two teamed up to create Dos Hombres, a mezcal brand that saw the duo travel to Mexico to find the perfect blend. Paul was just as excited to have Cranston back in the fold.

“To be on set with Bryan again was, of course, a dream,” Paul said. “He came to set with a full head of hair. Our incredible makeup team put a bald cap on him and he became Walter White once again.”

In the behind-the-scenes video, Cranston talks about meeting with Gilligan and learning about his role in the film, what it was like slipping back into Walter White’s shoes, and teaming up with Paul again. There’s also a cool time-lapse look on what it took to transform Cranston back into Walter White.

Here’s the video:

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is streaming on Netflix and will debut on AMC on February 16.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!