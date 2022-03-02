Brad Pitt’s still got it, and if you don’t believe us, just check out his latest film. The 58-year-old actor is starring in Bullet Train, a new action flick from Sony, and he portrays an assassin who’s coming out of retirement to take on a high-stakes new job in Japan. Sony has only released a few details about the film’s plot, but the first trailer was released today, and it looks like it’ll be a fun, high-intensity ride.

The big twist with this film? As the name implies, it takes place on a Japanese Shinkansen, or bullet train. In the movie, Pitt is tasked with taking on a new mission, which appears to revolve around securing a steel briefcase on board. But he’s reluctant to get back into the game.

“You’re getting the new and improved me,” he announces to his handler while walking through the city of Tokyo. “If you put peace out in the world, you get peace back.”

“I think you might be forgetting what you do for a living,” his handler responds.

The train ride looks anything but peaceful. Pitt’s character will need all of his combat skills to finish this job because he’s not the only assassin on board: A whole ensemble cast of killers is riding the bullet train with him. Pitt’s all-star castmates include Brian Tyree Henry (who starred in Eternals and the hit TV show Atlanta), Andrew Koji, Joey King, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

According to the film’s official synopsis, each of these characters have “connected yet conflicting objectives,” and judging from the trailer, they lead to some intense—and entertaining—fight scenes on board the speeding train. (One key dilemma: How do you subdue an opponent without getting shushed by other passengers in the quiet car?)

David Leitch, who directed Deadpool 2, helms this film, and it’s based on the book Maria Beetle penned by the Japanese author Kotaro Isaka.

Check out the trailer above and mark your calendar: The film will premiere exclusively in theaters on July 15.

