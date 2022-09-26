Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

Go to any elementary or middle school soccer game. On the sidelines, you’ll see kids with smartphones. Lots of them. By the ripe old age of 11, more than half of American children have a pocket-sized screen to call their own.

In the modern era, kids have practical uses for cell phones. This is especially true for children who go between two households or have numerous after-school activities. Smartphones keep them accessible to concerned moms, dads, and guardians. Unfortunately, traditional smartphones open the door to unwanted issues like exposure to the Internet, social media, and adult sites.

Entrepreneur Nate Randle knows these problems all too well. While researching possible phones for his kids, he experienced a huge gap in the safe mobile space. “The options for kids and teens were limited to a flip phone or a smartphone built for adults,” he recalls. “The flip phone had limited functionality and made it difficult to send texts. The smartphone had all of the dangers and addictions that are not healthy for kids.”

Through his frustration, Randle saw an opening for a truly secure kids’ phone. His “Eureka!” moment ushered in the birth of Gabb Wireless.

Good-for-Kids Tech vs. Too-Grown-up Tech

Driven specifically to produce tech for young children and new teens, Gabb Wireless offers a unique smartphone. The phone looks very traditional—you’d assume it was the real deal in terms of having all those “bells and whistles” that come with most smartphones. But you’d be mistaken. The phone has decidedly unconventional underpinnings. Most notably, its safe operating system doesn’t allow for Internet, social media, or app store capabilities.

Gabb Wireless phones and accessories aren’t toys, though. They can send and receive texts and phone calls. They can take pictures. And they even have some child-friendly games pre-loaded. They’re the step-up that the market needed. And the market is responding the way it always does to needed disruption: It’s pushing Gabb to the top of the charts.

Currently, Gabb Wireless’s safe phone has attracted customers from all 50 U.S. states. That’s a big deal, especially in such a competitive space as the cell phone tech industry. The company’s subscriber base continues to expand, too. In the last 18 months, the number of subscribers quintupled. It’s proof that Gabb has hit a note with parents and with kids, propelling Gabb into the limelight as a category leader.

Top Wins for a Winning Safe-Tech Company

So, what’s on the agenda for Gabb Wireless in terms of the company’s next steps. Three big Gabb investments are helping the brand create more traction and build massive recognition.

1. Education on tech for parents and families.

Tech has its limitations and Gabb Wireless doesn’t shy away from that fact. On the contrary, the company leans into shortcomings of tech. That’s why one of the core missions of Gabb isn’t to sell products and services: It’s to educate. This enables parents to navigate safe ways to introduce and guide tech use in their children.

Much of the educational content available on the Gabb website explores tech’s dangers and how to avoid them. Parents and teachers can find resources like “Phone etiquette for school: common rules kids (and parents) are breaking” and “How Much Screen Time ￼Should a 10-Year-Old Have?” The pieces aren’t just well-researched and well-written, though. They’re also realistic, giving honest advice about making kids’ tech use safer in a digital world.

2. The launch of offshoot products and services.

Gabb Wireless began with the release of a single smartphone. Like so many other startups, Gabb has moved into other products that align with its vision and purpose. Case in point: A Gabb smartwatch created in response to feedback from parents. Many moms and dads expressed interest in the Gabb phone. However, they felt the device would be too hefty and cumbersome for the younger set. Gabb’s R&D answer? A wearable smartwatch perfect for children under age 12.

According to Gabb Wireless, the smartwatch has been a big hit. So has Gabb Music, a streaming service dedicated to serving up family-friendly songs. Gabb Music removes the chance of kids being introduced to explicit lyrics or innuendo through its curated library. At this point, the service has more than one million song options. And the Gabb team is exploring ways to make a difference in multiple verticals including education, the arts, and the creator economy.

3. Support of communities through donation of devices.

Not every child who deserves the opportunity to be safely connected to their parent or guardian has a financially secure family. Throughout the year, Gabb Wireless gives back to communities around the country by donating its tech.

There are many reasons parents might not be able to afford a Gabb Wireless phone or smartwatch. Some are single parents trying to budget on one salary. Others may have lost jobs or are going through challenging circumstances. Gabb’s efforts keep their kids safe while still being connected to their loved ones. It’s the brand pledge that began with the seeds that Randle sowed.

Gabb Wireless may sound like another software or cellular company. It’s not. It’s an in-road into the smart use of smartphones—without any toxic tech.

