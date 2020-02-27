The urban legend is back with the return of Candyman. This “spiritual sequel” is both a remake and a continuation of the original, produced by Jordan Peele. The flick’s first trailer just dropped—and best believe it’s just as terrifying as the original.

The film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II—Men’s Journal‘s fall fashion star and the new star of the Matrix 4—and Tony Todd, returning as the title character once more.

This time around, Abdul-Mateen II stars as Anthony McCoy, an artist who gets intrigued by the Candyman legend, while Teyonah Parris stars as Brianna Cartwright, a friend who gets involved in the search. The trailer—without revealing too much—shows how Peele and director Nia DaCosta are bringing the scary legend back for a new generation.

Take a look:

Candyman will be released on June 12, 2020.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!